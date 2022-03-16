ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

4 Disney employees arrested in Polk County human trafficking campaign, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 100 people were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office during “Operation March Sadness 2,” a six-day undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators.

According to the sheriff’s office, four Disney employees were among the 108 arrests, including a Kissimmee man who worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Deputies said Xavier Jackson, 27, who worked as a lifeguard at the resort, sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of “what he wanted to do” to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Jackson also bragged about working as a lifeguard at the resort.

Three other Disney employees were arrested during the operation, including a 24-year-old Orlando man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant. Deputies said the man worked at Disney for four years.

“This is huge,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Four arrests of this magnitude is simply remarkable.”

Sheriff Judd also added 66-year-old Daniel Peters, of Illinois, to the list of arrests mentioned during a Wednesday morning press conference. Judd said Peters served as a judge in Cook County (4th Sub Circuit) and as a special assistant for legal affairs at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.

Deputies said Peters requested an attorney, to which Sheriff Judd replied, “Well judge, you need an attorney. You got problems.”

Peters was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

Polk County detectives said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as “johns” who sought the prostitutes online. The sheriff’s office said the operation “had the intent to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution (human trafficking), or anyone participating in the trafficking of victims.”

