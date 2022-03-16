ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Market Leaders

Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 2 days ago

For the purposes of this list, "middle market" is defined as a company whose annual revenue was between $25...

www.bizjournals.com

uschamber.com

RSM US Middle Market Business Index Eases as Pricing and Supply Chain Challenges Continue

CHICAGO (March 10, 2022) – The RSM US Middle Market Business Index (MMBI), presented by RSM US LLP (“RSM”) in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, eased to 125.1 in the first quarter of this year from 130 in the previous quarter as the omicron variant and rising prices took a toll on overall economic activity as well as consumer and business confidence. The maximum impact of omicron was captured in this quarter’s index.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Cooley Snags O’Melveny Capital Markets Leader John-Paul Motley

Firm saw “best year” in history with 28% revenue jump in 2021. Cooley pitches firm as “life cycle platform” for companies. Cooley LLP has brought aboard John-Paul Motley, the former chair of O’Melveny & Myers’ capital markets practice, as a Los Angeles-based partner. Motley,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Hedging Strategies Help Advisers Reduce Volatility in Client Portfolios

Hedging strategies can help financial advisers limit volatility in client portfolios, while also providing much-needed income for clients before or during retirement. To invest is to take on risk. There is no other way. You cannot completely avoid, replace, or eradicate the risk present in any investment portfolio strategy. You can only manage it.
MARKETS
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

The Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since becoming CEO. Despite managing a $340 billion investment portfolio, $296 billion is devoted to only three sectors. Few investors have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett....
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

Investors may have turned for a moment from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to energy and supply shortages in the U.S. that are producing high inflation. With purchasing power crumbling, patient investors might be well-served by seeking out stocks with attractive dividend yields of companies that are expected to grow sales and earnings quickly while also generating free cash flow in excess of the dividend payouts. A screen of 12 of those stocks is below.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The market seems to have fallen out of love with the tech sector, but the famous investor is treating dramatic pullbacks as an opportunity to build positions in stocks with explosive potential. The multitude...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Boston Business Journal

Real estate Leads - March 4, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

The company is building a lifestyle brand beyond home furnishings. Management believes it can grow its revenue by six to eight times over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Boston Business Journal

Buy and sell NFTs on this startup’s platform, no crypto required

One Wakefield startup is on a mission to make the world of non-fungible token trading accessible to everyone. Beasy LLC's technology platform allows anyone to develop, mint, sell and buy NFTs without ever purchasing cryptocurrency. The process can take place on the creator’s website, Shopify or across popular marketplaces. The startup’s platform has attracted the attention of investors like the Boston-based Cosimo Ventures, which led a seed round investment into Beasy in late February.
WAKEFIELD, MA
