Top historians set to detail Beaufort’s ‘Five Centuries of History’
Five lectures in January and February, beginning this Thursday, Jan. 19, will once again feature three top historians sharing their knowledge and research into Beaufort’s five centuries of history, focusing on specific events that shaped Beaufort’s changing role in South Carolina’s development as well as the city’s broader roles in the scope of American history.
What’s Happening
Indelible Moments: 1970 Street Photographs from Two Cultures. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, opening reception, USCB Center for the Arts, 801 Carteret Street. Photography show featuring the work of Jack Dempsey, a Beaufort resident. The USCB Center for the Arts will present an exhibit of more than 50 street photographs from the U.S. and South America during the early 1970s. Photographs in the front exhibit area were taken during two extended trips to Columbia, Ecuador, and Peru in 1971 and 1972. The interior exhibition area will present photographs taken in the central, eastern, and southern U.S., around the early 1970s as well. These photographs highlight the contrasts and similarities of the two cultures during that unique period in our history. The show will run through February 20. For more information, visit https://www.uscbcenterforthearts.com/ or jdempsey.net.
Veteran of the Week – Robert Sebring
Beaufort’s Robert Sebring, 75, joined the United States Army in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1966. After basic training at Fort Gordon, Ga., and Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Knox, Ky., he trained at Jump School at Fort Benning, Ga. Sebring then had two back-to-back combat tours in Vietnam, from 1966...
Symposium to discuss Stuarts Town findings set for Feb. 4
A free public symposium to discuss the Search for Stuarts Town, the project to look for evidence of the lost Scottish colony, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at the USC Beaufort Center for the Arts auditorium. In August of 2022, a team of archaeologists...
Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort sold to Seascape
Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort has been acquired by Seascape Hospitality Group. The resort announced the sale in a news release Thursday, Jan. 12. According to the release, Seascape founders Joe Guerra of Long Beach, Calif., and Adam Fuller of Atlanta will manage the operations of the property moving forward through their management company.
Schilling Nechtman: Destined to be a doc
It doesn’t seem quite appropriate to say that Schilling Nechtman was fated to become a doctor. Fate implies an aspect of randomness. It may be more accurate to say he was destined to become a doctor, or that it was a foregone conclusion. “I was probably in middle school...
ON THIS DATE
1907: The Great Fire of Beaufort, allegedly started by three young boys hiding in a barn to smoke a cigarette, burned more than 40 houses and businesses in Beaufort and did more than $150,000 of damage, equivalent to more than $4.4 million today. January 22. 1973: Joe Frazier lost by...
Beaufort Memorial to offer Long COVID support group
Are you dealing with “Long COVID” or have a loved one who is?. Join Beaufort Memorial for a monthly support group open to anyone who has suffered or is suffering from Long Covid, as well as family members or caregivers who would like to support someone who is dealing with Long Covid.
Eagles, Dolphins keep up winning ways
The wrestling teams from Beaufort High and Battery Creek continued their final preparations for the postseason grind with a pair of wins each against plucky programs from John Paul II and Bridges Prep on Wednesday before all four teams competed in the Bobcat Duals at Bluffton on Saturday. It was...
Beaufort Oyster Festival is back
After more than a week of Tides to Tables – Restaurant Week, Beaufort slides into the main event this weekend – the third annual Beaufort Oyster Festival. Following an invitation-only VIP sponsor appreciation event on Friday night, he Festival kicks off at 8 on Saturday morning with the Oyster Boogie 5K race in downtown Beaufort.
BA sweeps Patriots in key region clash
No matter what Beaufort Academy’s boys threw at Patrick Henry in overtime Friday night, the Patriots had an answer — often in the neighborhood of a miracle. But PHA didn’t have a response for the raging fire that was Braydon Dineen in the second overtime period. Dineen...
RARE AIR
Bridges Prep’s Xavier Butler gets some serious “hang time” after dunking the ball against Complete Student’s Mark Gilbert during Wednesday’s non-region basketball game at Bridges Prep. The Buccaneers easily cruised to 108-29 victory against the Swamp Rabbits to improve their record to 10-4. Bob Sofaly/The Island News.
