Indelible Moments: 1970 Street Photographs from Two Cultures. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, opening reception, USCB Center for the Arts, 801 Carteret Street. Photography show featuring the work of Jack Dempsey, a Beaufort resident. The USCB Center for the Arts will present an exhibit of more than 50 street photographs from the U.S. and South America during the early 1970s. Photographs in the front exhibit area were taken during two extended trips to Columbia, Ecuador, and Peru in 1971 and 1972. The interior exhibition area will present photographs taken in the central, eastern, and southern U.S., around the early 1970s as well. These photographs highlight the contrasts and similarities of the two cultures during that unique period in our history. The show will run through February 20. For more information, visit https://www.uscbcenterforthearts.com/ or jdempsey.net.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO