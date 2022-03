Money is a touchy subject in relationships — even in friendships. If you make less than your friends, you may feel less-than; make more and you risk taking on too many financial favors or coming across as out of touch. Nearly half of millennial and Gen Z respondents in a 2017 PayPal survey cited money as impacting a friendship. A 2018 Credit Karma/Qualtrics survey found nearly 40 percent of millennials spent money they didn’t have and went into debt to keep up with peers. According to a 2021 survey from Insider, people would rather talk about current events, politics, and relationships before discussing money with their friends.

