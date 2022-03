If you’re a fan of dry rosé wines, now is a good time to stock up on the 2020 vintage as there’s quite a bit of inventory still available at local retailers. While you might want the newest vintage, be aware that many of the 2021 rosé wines are expected to have higher price tags due to a spike in material costs, supply challenges, weather events and other factors. The following are two unusual 2020 dry rosé wines that come from Austria and Germany.

