Much about COVID-19 has been unexpected, from how capriciously it has affected different populations to the many and varied ways it's been known to present. One of the most baffling symptoms associated with COVID-19 is the loss of the ability to smell, which began emerging in some patients early on in the pandemic and remains among the most commonly-reported symptoms to this day, according to the authors of a 2022 study published in the journal Cell. The symptom is common enough that there's even a cookbook for people who lost their taste due to COVID. The study attempted to identify the reason why COVID-19 can affect one's sense of smell, and by extension, one's sense of taste.

