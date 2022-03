State Attorney General Letitia James has issued a warning to residents and businesses about scams related to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The AG says people should be on the lookout for price gouging of fuel, goods and services and also take the necessary steps to protect themselves against a potential cyberattack. People looking to donate money to help Ukrainians should also look into the background of a charity to make sure its credible. Anyone who sees a potential scam should notify the attorney general's office immediately.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO