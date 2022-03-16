ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Letter To The Editor: Paul Revere Moment Has Proven Prophetic

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo topics that Steelworkers are well versed in, and they collided with one another during the recent rupture of the TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, now operated by Marathon, spilling over 160,000 gallons of oil into Cahokia Creek in Edwardsville, Illinois. USW members are very familiar with the importance of steel...

Boston Herald

Letters to the editor

It is hard to understand Rep. Pressley’s condemnation of the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Boston (Marathon) bomber. She is clearly a reprobate, and should not be elected again. The salient question is with those who elected her. Perhaps the answer is we get the representation that we deserve. Alas, no one deserves her.
BOSTON, MA
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
SFGate

Book World: 'Booth' imagines the dysfunctional family that created John Wilkes Booth

- - - Every family shares a stage, but some are more crowded than others. In her exquisite new historical novel, "Booth," acclaimed author Karen Joy Fowler raises the curtain on a cast of ego-driven, grief-haunted siblings and parents jostling for a spotlight even as they carelessly shove into the shadows the more timid among them. Leading the ensemble is the flamboyant Shakespearean actor Junius Brutus Booth, father most famously of the celebrated tragedian Edwin; and most infamously of John Wilkes, who abandoned his acting career to perpetrate the real-life tragedy of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin. Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York […]
SOCIETY
Fareeha Arshad

Times in history when small things turned into big riots

Rioting and raising a voice against an oppressive government and its equally oppressive rules is not something new. People have always raised their voices throughout history and have come out on roads to protest and bring in a revolution. Sometimes gathering such large crowds is necessary to draw attention and involve more people to bring in the much-needed change.
Person
Paul Revere
Reason.com

Steam Engines Are Perpetuating Racism, Apparently

Richard Trevithick did not own slaves. He was a barely literate engineer, born toward the end of the 18th century, who grappled with—and ultimately solved—the question of how to improve the steam engine's size and efficiency. He's still getting canceled, though, or at least linked to the slave trade he played no part in.
SOCIETY

