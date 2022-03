Many of us have been taught since we were kids that certain things are for girls and certain things are for boys. But it hasn’t always been this way: Boys wearing blue and girls wearing pink weren’t gender signifiers until just before World War I, and Elizabeth V. Sweet, an assistant professor at San José State University, wrote in The Atlantic that toys have become more gendered in recent years than they were in the 1950s. It can seem like everything is gendered now, from pens (Bic for Her: Gone, but never forgotten) to bathroom wipes.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO