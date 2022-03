Jacobs reported good backlog, and its end market outlook remains solid. On its recent investor day call, Jacobs (J) gave a target of reaching $10 in EPS by FY2025 organically with $1 to $2 additional upside from M&As. The company's backlog remains solid and looking forward, from the second half of 2022 and beyond, the US government's infrastructure investment should be a key driver of the company's pipeline growth. In addition to growing organically, the company is also doing M&As to help scale its business. This should also help increase shareholder value. The stock looks attractive at ~17x forward earnings.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO