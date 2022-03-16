ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genmab upgraded at UBS; says “most of the pipeline is for free”

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Genmab (GMAB +5.6%) ADRs are trading...

Seekingalpha.com

Dish Network jumps as UBS upgrades on 'undervalued' spectrum holdings

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares rose on Tuesday after UBS upgraded the satellite TV provider, noting its spectrum is "undervalued," though there are questions about the company's wireless business model. Analyst John Hodulik raised the rating to buy from neutral and put a $44 price target on the stock, noting that...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Genmab: A Biotech Company On The Rise

Genmab enjoyed a strong 2021, recording revenues that have been able to maintain the majority of the growth seen in 2020. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) is a biotechnology company founded in 1999 by Florian Schönharting. The company specializes in monoclonal antibody systems, which can be used in various treatments. Most notably, the company has seen its antibody technology make it into five approved treatments on the market to date. These products include Tivdak, Darzalex, Rybrevant, Kesimpta, and Tepazza. Despite already having successful products on the market, the company does not just rest on its laurels. Genmab has several other exciting new treatments in the research and development pipeline between themselves and an array of partnerships with other companies they have formed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Here's Why UBS Upgraded Dish Network To Buy; Sees 42% Upside

UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to Buy from Neutral and put a $44 price target (41.9% upside) on the stock. Hodulik noted Dish's "attractive risk/reward" and some long-term potential for its next-generation, cloud-based 5G wireless network, along with its spectrum. Hodulik noted that based on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Other Bank Stocks Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Financial stocks rallied on Wednesday as...
STOCKS
