Genmab upgraded at UBS; says “most of the pipeline is for free”

Genmab enjoyed a strong 2021, recording revenues that have been able to maintain the majority of the growth seen in 2020. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) is a biotechnology company founded in 1999 by Florian Schönharting. The company specializes in monoclonal antibody systems, which can be used in various treatments. Most notably, the company has seen its antibody technology make it into five approved treatments on the market to date. These products include Tivdak, Darzalex, Rybrevant, Kesimpta, and Tepazza. Despite already having successful products on the market, the company does not just rest on its laurels. Genmab has several other exciting new treatments in the research and development pipeline between themselves and an array of partnerships with other companies they have formed.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO