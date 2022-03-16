ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Remembering Medgar Evers event set for March 23

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QErTN_0eh2KTvg00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Eudora Welty House & Garden and The Margaret Walker Center will present the Margaret Walker and Eudora Welty: Remembering Medgar Evers event on Wednesday, March 23.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and will be held on the lawn of the Eudora Welty House & Garden.

Fight Against Obesity 5k set for April 2

There will be a open dialogue led by Dr. Robert Luckett, director of the Margaret Walker Center and history professor at Jackson State University and Dr. Ebony Lumumba, chair of the English department at Jackson State University and former Eudora Welty Research Fellow.

The event is free to public and presented in preparation for Jackson State University’s 50th Anniversary of the 1973 Phyllis Wheatley Poetry Festival.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

