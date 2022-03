March 12, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 announced Thursday that Bob Reich has begun his new role as the chief financial officer for the company. Reich replaces former CFO Krish Venkataraman who will take a seat on the KnowBe4 Board of Directors. According to a release, Reich brings 25 years of business and management expertise to the new position. Reich most recently served as CFO of the Catalina Marketing Corporation. The release states that KnowBe4 is the world’s largest provider of online security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

