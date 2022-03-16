ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HashiCorp stock rallies 18%, but still trading 50% below IPO price

By Val Kennedy
 2 days ago
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) stock rallied 18% on Tuesday, but was still trading 50% below its initial public offering price of...

TheStreet

After Amazon, Which Stocks Might Be the Next to Split?

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on March 9 declared a 20-for-1 stock split, providing a highlight amid the equity market’s turmoil. Amazon’s stock has risen since the move, including a 0.8% gain Friday. And if history is any guide, more appreciation may be coming. Since 1980,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alibaba, Apple, Robinhood and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com — Shares of the China-based companies fell midday after JPMorgan Chase downgraded the stocks to underweight. Their stocks tumbled 9%, 7% and 8%, respectively, amid a new shutdown in Shenzhen and renewed U.S. delisting fears. Apple —...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 500 points higher after Fed delivers rate hike

Stocks ended sharply higher Wednesday in a session marked by big swings after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate hike and penciled in a series of increases over the rest of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.23%. dipped into negative territory after the Fed...
Motley Fool

Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) plunged 44% on Friday, following reports that the Chinese ride-hailing leader was ceasing its preparations for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. So what. DiDi reportedly went ahead with its initial public offering (IPO) in June despite calls from Chinese regulators to first...
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
Seekingalpha.com

Lakeshore Acquisition II prices $60M IPO, trading starts today

Lakeshore Acquisition II (LBBBU) priced its 6M units IPO at an offer price of $10/unit; each unit consists of one share, one-half of one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive 1/10 of one ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitled the holder to purchase one share at $11.5/share. Underwriters...
Herald & Review

Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying on Wall Street Tuesday as oil prices slid sharply for a second day and inflation worries ebbed. The S&P 500 was 2% higher in afternoon trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 597 points, or 1.8%, at 33,543, as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.7% higher.
pymnts.com

FinTech IPO Index Rallies Into Close of Tumultuous Week

The FinTech IPO Tracker continues to underperform the broader indices, as measured year-to-date – a downtrend only recently interrupted, briefly, amid a broad-based rally in tech stocks. To get a sense of the bump: The index reached an all-time nadir of about 57 this week and closed most recently...
Seeking Alpha

Amazon: A 20:1 Split For The Last Big Tech Company I Own

Amazon recently announced a 20:1 stock split along with a $10B buyback authorization. The first three months of 2022 have been an interesting time to be invested in stocks. I'm glad that we have seen some of the froth come out of certain sectors of the market, but I think we still have a long way to go. I have been fairly cautious to start the year, but there are still certain stocks that I find interesting. Amazon (AMZN) is one of those stocks. I have been selling off most of big tech holdings at the end of 2021 into early 2022, but I plan to hold onto my Amazon shares for a long time.
