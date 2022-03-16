HashiCorp stock rallies 18%, but still trading 50% below IPO price

Amazon recently announced a 20:1 stock split along with a $10B buyback authorization. The first three months of 2022 have been an interesting time to be invested in stocks. I'm glad that we have seen some of the froth come out of certain sectors of the market, but I think we still have a long way to go. I have been fairly cautious to start the year, but there are still certain stocks that I find interesting. Amazon (AMZN) is one of those stocks. I have been selling off most of big tech holdings at the end of 2021 into early 2022, but I plan to hold onto my Amazon shares for a long time.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO