ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

1 dead, 2 hurt in North County head-on crash

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZm9K_0eh2Jj8d00

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday in a head-on car crash in Valley Center, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle collision happened around 5:50 p.m. on Lilac Road, located west of Via Piedra.

A 62-year-old man driving a grey Lexus ES 350 was in the eastbound lane of Lilac Road when for unknown reasons he veered into the westbound lane, crashing into a black Chevrolet Bolt that was occupied by a 73-year-old man and 76-year-old female passenger, officer Hunter Gerber stated in a press release.

Recent road rage incidents prompt CHP warning

First responders arrived on scene and transported all three victims to Palomar Medical Center. While en route to the hospital, the 76-year-old female passenger died from her injuries, Hunter said. The other two men, both residents of Valley Center, were said to have major non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the deadly crash, which caused traffic delays until around 9 p.m. CHP is investigating the incident.

Those who witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oceanside, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Accidents
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Valley Center, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
Valley Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sought after 2 businesses damaged by fire

The incident occurred on Jan. 2 around 4:30 p.m. when the male, shown in the video below, set a fire outside of a local business in the 2800 block of Shelter Island Drive, according to investigators. The fire damaged two nearby businesses and caused more than $3,000 in damage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Via Piedra#Lexus#Palomar Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy