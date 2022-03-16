1 dead, 2 hurt in North County head-on crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday in a head-on car crash in Valley Center, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle collision happened around 5:50 p.m. on Lilac Road, located west of Via Piedra.

A 62-year-old man driving a grey Lexus ES 350 was in the eastbound lane of Lilac Road when for unknown reasons he veered into the westbound lane, crashing into a black Chevrolet Bolt that was occupied by a 73-year-old man and 76-year-old female passenger, officer Hunter Gerber stated in a press release.

First responders arrived on scene and transported all three victims to Palomar Medical Center. While en route to the hospital, the 76-year-old female passenger died from her injuries, Hunter said. The other two men, both residents of Valley Center, were said to have major non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in the deadly crash, which caused traffic delays until around 9 p.m. CHP is investigating the incident.

Those who witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.