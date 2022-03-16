ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

New car wash under construction on Pearland Parkway

By Andy Yanez
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
A new Rapid Express Car Wash is under construction and expected to open at 1840 Pearland Parkway, Pearland, this year, according to its website. An exact opening date has yet to be announced....

communityimpact.com

