You can’t overhaul the Miami Dolphins offensive line, not with the draft investment and youth of the current roster, but relying on coaching is a dangerous game. Dolphins fans want change. In 2021, the Dolphins offensive line was last in the NFL and the play on the field was consistently bad. Yet fans want to see it upended, tore down, and rebuilt. It would be nice if it were that easy but in reality, it isn’t.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO