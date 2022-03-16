ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thieves crash into TN store, take over $80k in merchandise

By Stuart Rucker
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a business burglary at the 4200 block of Elvis Presley on Feb. 18 where over $80,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

    Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department
    Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department
    Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department
    Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department
    Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department
Photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department


Police said when officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti, white Nissan Frontier pick-up, and a gray Jeep Compass.

Over the course of their investigation, MPD has developed two suspects so far.

The first suspect is described as a man with thin build, a light complexion and he’s pictured in a dark-colored bubble jacket with the brand name “Hilfiger” written down the middle. Police are asking for help identifying him.

Jessie Richardson, photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department


The second suspect has been identified as Jessie Richardson, according to Memphis Police. Richardson is described as a man with a dark complexion, thin build with a short twist on the top of his head. Police are asking for help locating him.

No arrests have been made in this case so far, and police continue to investigate.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

