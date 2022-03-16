Couple Buys A Farmhouse That Came With 16 Cats | The Dodo Heroes

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.

