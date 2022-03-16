ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's TV sitcom 'Servant of the People' is streaming again on Netflix

By Travis Clark
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Zelenskyy in "Servant of the People."

Netflix

  • Season one of "Servant of the People," starring Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, is back on Netflix.
  • Zelenskyy played a teacher who becomes President of Ukraine after a rant about corruption goes viral.
  • The series helped launch his real-life political career.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the Ukrainian political satire "Servant of the People," starring the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was back on the platform in the US.

Season one of the series, which ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2019, is now available to stream again. It originally aired in Ukraine, but was available in the US on Netflix from 2017 to 2021.

Zelenskyy plays a teacher who becomes President of Ukraine after he goes viral for ranting about corruption in the country.

The series helped launch Zelenskyy's real-life political career and ended when he actually became President. His other acting credits include the voice of the title character in the Ukrainian releases of the "Paddington" movies.

Zelenskyy has been praised for his leadership during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, becoming an internet celebrity outside of the country.

During a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday, Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea for the US to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which has so far been resisted by the US and NATO.

Read the original article on Business Insider

