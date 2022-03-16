ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

RUMOR: Yankees hoping to pull off blockbuster trade for 2 A’s pitchers

By Karl Rasmussen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees aren’t expected to sign any of the remaining top-tier free agents this offseason, but that doesn’t rule out a potential blockbuster trade for the Yankees. After acquiring Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins, the Yankees could look to upgrade the starting rotation in a deal...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees add 3 veterans to spring training, including familiar face

TAMPA — Yankees spring training just got a little fuller. On Wednesday, the team announced adding a trio of non-roster invitees: Infielders Phillips Evans and Ronald Guzman and outfielder Ryan LaMarre. Evans, Guzman and LaMarre project as possible Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre depth players. LaMarre could have an outside chance at...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MLive.com

Tigers make first 2 cuts of spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ty Madden and Dylan Smith got an invitation to Major League spring training before they pitched a single inning of professional baseball. The invitation didn’t last long. Madden and Smith became the first two cuts of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the Tigers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Sean Manaea
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Commanders release Giants draft bust

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers has become a free agent. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders released Flowers, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Flowers started in 16 games last season with Washington. The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick...
NFL
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#A#The Blue Jays#Red Sox#Rays
NBC Chicago

Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki to Huge Five-Year Deal

Cubs sign Seiya Suzuki to huge five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs focused their attention on the outfield and landed Japanese star Seiya Suzuki, according to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan. Sources also told Kaplan and NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer the Cubs' meeting with Japanese...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
The Ringer

Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers Signing Is Shocking—but Perhaps It Shouldn’t Be

When the Braves and Dodgers faced off in Game 1 of the 2021 National League Championship Series, their respective starting first basemen were Freddie Freeman and Albert Pujols. When the two teams match up again this April, Matt Olson will be at first for Atlanta, and Freeman will be wearing Dodger blue, having joined Pujols in an ultra-exclusive group of stars who’ve had a long tenure with one team end immediately after winning a World Series. As the pennant-winning Braves, propelled in part by a .286/.444/.619 series from Freeman, celebrated beating the Dodgers after Game 6, no one would have imagined that the corner cornerstone would soon switch sides. Yet less than five months later, the Braves have replaced the longtime face of their franchise with a younger southpaw slugger, and the Dodgers have happily reached into their deep pockets to give Freeman a home, completing one of the winter’s most surprising superstar shuffles. Each link in this chain of transactions sounds sensible in isolation, but the end result—Freeman in another uniform—seems semi-inconceivable.
MLB
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
84K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy