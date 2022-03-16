ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Is Daylight Savings Time Now Permanent? All You Need To Know As Senate Passes ‘Sunlight Protection Act’

By Jamie Carter
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just a few days after seeing the clocks “spring forward” the U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight savings time (DST) permanent. The Sunlight Protection Act, S.623, which will now go to the House and ultimately to the desk of President Biden to sign into law, could see...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Permanent daylight saving time? America tried it before ... and it didn't go well.

The U.S. is seriously considering making daylight saving time permanent, a move that would likely be popular. But history suggests that opinion might not last. About three-quarters of Americans recently said they would prefer not switching back and forth between between standard and daylight saving time, a poll conducted in October 2021 from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found. Experts have lamented that changing the clocks has wide-ranging negative consequences, from sleep disruptions to a temporary uptick in traffic accidents.
U.S. POLITICS
MLive

Daylight Saving Time 2022: When do clocks ‘spring forward’ this year?

Daylight Saving Time begins in 2022 on Sunday, March 13 when clocks will “spring forward” one hour and we lose an hour of sleep overnight. Though we’ve had a little more light each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the big change will be triggered at 2 a.m. on March 13 with the shift to Daylight Saving Time as clocks move head to 3 a.m. The sun will set at around 6 p.m. in New Jersey on March 12. The following day, after the time shift, sunset is at 7:01 p.m.
SCIENCE
Bring Me The News

What happens to Minnesota winters if daylight saving time becomes permanent?

Still missing the hour of sleep you lost from this past weekend? Well, what if you never had to experience such a time shift again?. This could be the reality, as the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution – the Sunshine Protection Act – that would make daylight saving time permanent. If the bill passes the U.S. House and is signed off by President Biden, it'll mean the next time we spring forward in 2023, we will never fall back.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Daylight Saving 2022: Which way do the clocks go in March?

It is nearly springtime again, which means days will get sunnier and progressively longer. This year, the US will spring forward to Daylight Saving Time (DST) on 13 March. On Sunday 13 March, clocks will move forward an hour, with early risers rejoicing and those of us who hit the snooze button getting to do so at least with a bit of light in our room. Here’s a guide to why we change our clocks and how to cope with losing a little sleep.When does Daylight Saving Time happen? Daylight Saving Time, which happens annually, kicks in on Sunday 13 March at 2am EST (7am GMT), at which point...
AMERICAS
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
ARIZONA STATE
Forbes

Forbes

292K+
Followers
108K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy