Metroplex Civic & Business Association (MCBA) is pleased to welcome Dallas-based healthcare provider Citra Urgent Care to its growing list of partner companies. MCBA is a non-profit business organization created to help local companies engage employees and encourage them to take an active role in shaping the future of the DFW area. MCBA helps its business members like Citra Urgent Care, increase charitable and civic engagement by connecting them with great charities and civic activities through a customized web-based platform that makes it simple to discover opportunities to get involved and make a difference. “Citra Urgent Care was founded with a mission to provide a better healthcare experience for patients,” said Nick Karr, Founder, Citra Urgent Care. “Our healthcare clinics are conveniently located in many neighborhoods across the DFW region, and for us, the well-being of those communities is just as important as the well-being of patients we see there. We are excited to work with MCBA to help our teams find volunteer and civic opportunities that support the health of our wonderful communities.” “As new businesses and new residents move into the area, MCBA believes companies already conducting business in DFW are key to ensuring the region continues to see success,” said Louis Darrouzet, CEO, Metroplex Civic & Business Association. “By working with us, our business members are truly able to connect with their communities to learn and understand how to support them so that the DFW area continues to thrive.” About Metroplex Civic & Business Association The Metroplex Civic & Business Association (MCBA) is a nonpartisan educational organization created to help companies increase charitable and civic engagement among employees. MCBA conducts its activities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is designed to empower, educate, and mobilize the collective corporate employee base to engage in their communities. MCBA provides partner companies a step-by-step program on how to effectively encourage employees to be active, both charitably and civically. Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO