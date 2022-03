Russian troops are facing food and fuel shortages amid Moscow’s “faltering invasion of Ukraine”, according to a UK military intelligence assessment.The most recent update on the three-week-old conflict suggests Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to divert “large numbers” of troops to defend its supply lines, rather than continuing its offensive, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.It follows a series of reports in recent days from Western intelligence that Russia’s fierce invasion of its neighbour has “largely stalled on all fronts”.The UK MoD said: “Logistical problems continue to beset Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.“Reluctance to manoeuvre cross-country, lack...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO