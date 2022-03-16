ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B shouts out My Chemical Romance: “They don’t make music like this anymore”

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is continuing to give her hot music takes, whether her fans like it or not. Recently, the “WAP” rapper revealed she’s a fan of emo rock — or at least, one particular artist. Taking to Twitter,...

