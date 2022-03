GPs are spending an increasing amount of time caring for patients who are stuck on the NHS waiting list, MPs have heard.A record number of people are waiting for hospital care in England after being referred for specialist care by their GP – some 6.1 million people in England alone.One family doctor said that she was supporting patients who face a 63-week wait to see hospital medics who specialise in digestive problems.What's it like working in general practice today? Here's an insight into some of the evidence we've received from GPs and practice staff.Oral evidence sessions for our inquiry into...

