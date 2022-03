TORONTO, ON. - The Carolina Hurricanes came up short against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night, falling by a score of 3-2. The Rundown:. Carolina came out of the gate with a strong start, putting an immense amount of pressure on the Leafs and rookie netminder Erik Källgren in the opening ten minutes. Holding Toronto to just one shot during that stretch of time, the Canes had a few glaring opportunities to get the game's first goal, however they were kept out of the back of the net.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO