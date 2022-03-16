Remembering jazz trumpet player Ron Miles, a thinking person's improviser

(CBS4) – Ron Miles, a Grammy-nominated artist and Colorado jazz legend died, at his home in Denver Tuesday night. The trumpet player was 58 years old. (credit: CBS) The Denver-based musician studied music at the University of Denver and recorded and played with many of the world’s top jazz performers, including guitarist Bill Frisell. He also branched out from time to time from the genre, playing with iconic acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan during his lifetime. (credit: CBS) Miles was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He also taught music at Metropolitan State University of Denver. According to his label, Blue Note Records, “The cause was complications from Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disorder,” the label shared in its release. We're deeply saddened to announce the passing of the brilliant and beloved cornetist, composer, bandleader, and educator Ron Miles, who died last night at age 58 at his home in Denver, Colorado. https://t.co/9P2GHokpjp — Blue Note Records (@bluenoterecords) March 10, 2022

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO