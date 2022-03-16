ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remembering jazz trumpet player Ron Miles, a thinking person's improviser

By Fresh Air
tspr.org
 2 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Our jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has a remembrance of trumpet player Ron Miles. He died at age 58 at home in Denver on March 8. Miles had recorded with such leaders as guitarist Bill Frisell, clarinetist Ben Goldberg, pianist Myra Melford and jazz rock drummer Ginger Baker....

www.tspr.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Legend Ron Miles Dies At 58

(CBS4) – Ron Miles, a Grammy-nominated artist and Colorado jazz legend died, at his home in Denver Tuesday night. The trumpet player was 58 years old. (credit: CBS) The Denver-based musician studied music at the University of Denver and recorded and played with many of the world’s top jazz performers, including guitarist Bill Frisell. He also branched out from time to time from the genre, playing with iconic acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan during his lifetime. (credit: CBS) Miles was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He also taught music at Metropolitan State University of Denver. According to his label, Blue Note Records, “The cause was complications from Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disorder,” the label shared in its release. We're deeply saddened to announce the passing of the brilliant and beloved cornetist, composer, bandleader, and educator Ron Miles, who died last night at age 58 at his home in Denver, Colorado. https://t.co/9P2GHokpjp — Blue Note Records (@bluenoterecords) March 10, 2022
DENVER, CO
musictimes.com

Ron Miles Cause of Death Revealed: Denver Legend Dies at 58

Ron Miles - the legendary Denver jazz cornetist, composer, and prolific stage and recording artist passed away at 58 years old. New York-based Blue Note, Miles' label, confirmed his death recently. As per his manager and producer Hans Wendl, Miles quietly died before Tuesday might at his Denver residence with his family.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Rolling Stone

Hear the Only Known Soundboard Recording of Led Zeppelin Playing ‘When the Levee Breaks’ Live

Click here to read the full article. John Paul Jones has kept a relatively low profile since Led Zeppelin’s one-off reunion concert in 2007 and his brief stint in Them Crooked Vultures a couple years later, but he resurfaced last week as part of an incredible Playing for Change video where he played bass on a new rendition of “When the Levee Breaks” with musicians from all over the globe. “I already knew the part although in a different sequence!” he told Rolling Stone in a brief email interview. “I also played the main riff an octave lower which made it...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Someone, Not Just Anyone, Revisits the Music of Todd Rundgren

Fernando Perdomo and Various Artists | Someone/Anyone? | Ferdomo Perdomo Music. Over the course of his relatively brief career, producer/musician Fernando Perdomo has proven that there’s nothing beyond his creative sphere. He’s worked with any number of legends, organizing a tribute to the late Greg Lake on the prog oriented Cruise to the Edge, to working as a core member of the Echo in the Canyon documentary house band, organizing a 50th-anniversary tribute to Paul McCartney’s Ram album, collaborations with drummer Carmine Appice, Harry Nilsson’s son Zak Nilsson and a number of albums under his own aegis. His output has been spectacular, even as it takes an array of ever-ambitious projects.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Mavis Staples and Levon Helm’s Final Performance Together

In the summer of 2011, Mavis Staples and her band arrived at Levon Helm’s barn and studio in Woodstock, New York, to perform at one of Helm’s trademark Midnight Ramble shows. The resulting show, dropping May 20 with the title Carry Me Home, was a moving reunion of two American musical legends who’d known each other for 35 years.
Guitar World Magazine

When Frank Zappa shut up ’n’ stopped playing guitar

The opening frame of Alex Winter’s 2020 intimate-portrait “biopic” documentary, Zappa, shows Frank Zappa onstage at the Sports Hall in Prague, Czech Republic, in 1991 holding the Stratocaster you see on the cover of The Guitar World According to Frank Zappa, a 34-minute collection of rare Zappa solos on an audio cassette that Guitar World released in 1987.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Miles
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
Brian Blade
Person
Myra Melford
Person
Mary Halvorson
Person
Greg Saunier
Missoulian

DeFranco Jazz Festival swings back to in-person concerts

The rhythm is swinging back like it's normal times at one of Missoula’s longest-running music festivals. The 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana on Thursday-Friday, March 17-18, brings about a thousand students from the region and a combo of talented guest artists for two days’ worth of music, including two evening concerts for the public.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Breeze

How Black Violin bridges hip-hop and classical music

Kevin Marcus and Wil Baptiste of Black Violin want to shatter classical music stereotypes. “We play violins but we don’t look like violinists and we always just try to lean into that. The reason we’ve been doing this so long isn’t just because we’re good at the violin but because we do things with the violin that people don’t expect,” Marcus said in a recent telephone interview.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bob Dylan Announces New Book ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan has written his first book since his 2004 memoir Chronicles: Volume One. The Philosophy of Modern Song, out November 8th, will be a collection of over 60 essays focusing on songs by other artists. Dylan will analyze songwriters such as Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams, and Nina Simone. “[Dylan] analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal,” a press release noted. “These essays are written in Dylan’s unique...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Whitehead#Denver Post
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
NPR

Andrew Bird, 'Atomized'

Andrew Bird transports listeners to a lush musical world. Highlighted by his uniquely distorted pizzicato violin, pitch-perfect whistling and distinctively erudite lyrics, "Atomized" finds Bird ruminating on a line from Joan Didion's 1968 essay collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem: "It was the first time I had dealt directly and flatly with the evidence of atomization, the proof that things fall apart." Bird responds to the illusion of the promised American dream: "They'll demagnetize your poles / And you know they're going to try to delete you / So now you're atomized / Unwhole." In the brilliantly monochrome video directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, Bird's mind gradually decouples from his body.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy