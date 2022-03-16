ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Remembering jazz trumpet player Ron Miles, a thinking person's improviser

By Fresh Air
publicradiotulsa.org
 2 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Our jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has a remembrance of trumpet player Ron Miles. He died at age 58 at home in Denver on March 8. Miles had recorded with such leaders as guitarist Bill Frisell, clarinetist Ben Goldberg, pianist Myra Melford and jazz rock drummer Ginger Baker....

www.publicradiotulsa.org

musictimes.com

Ron Miles Cause of Death Revealed: Denver Legend Dies at 58

Ron Miles - the legendary Denver jazz cornetist, composer, and prolific stage and recording artist passed away at 58 years old. New York-based Blue Note, Miles' label, confirmed his death recently. As per his manager and producer Hans Wendl, Miles quietly died before Tuesday might at his Denver residence with his family.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Legend Ron Miles Dies At 58

(CBS4) – Ron Miles, a Grammy-nominated artist and Colorado jazz legend died, at his home in Denver Tuesday night. The trumpet player was 58 years old. (credit: CBS) The Denver-based musician studied music at the University of Denver and recorded and played with many of the world’s top jazz performers, including guitarist Bill Frisell. He also branched out from time to time from the genre, playing with iconic acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan during his lifetime. (credit: CBS) Miles was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He also taught music at Metropolitan State University of Denver. According to his label, Blue Note Records, “The cause was complications from Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disorder,” the label shared in its release. We're deeply saddened to announce the passing of the brilliant and beloved cornetist, composer, bandleader, and educator Ron Miles, who died last night at age 58 at his home in Denver, Colorado. https://t.co/9P2GHokpjp — Blue Note Records (@bluenoterecords) March 10, 2022
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver-based jazz musician Ron Miles dies at 58

DENVER — Legendary Denver-based jazz musician Ron Miles has died at age 58. A highly-esteemed jazz trumpet and cornet player, Miles was born in Indianapolis and moved to Denver with his family at age 11, his label Blue Note Records said. He earned degrees in music from the University of Denver and the Manhattan School of Music.
DENVER, CO
MUSIC
MUSIC
Westword

Remembering Denver Jazz Icon Ron Miles

Legendary Denver jazz cornetist, composer and educator Ron Miles died at the age of 58 on March 8. Miles’s manager and producer, Hans Wendl, said the cause of death was complications from polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder. In October 2020, Miles released Rainbow Sign, his debut for Blue...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ron Miles Death: MSU Denver Students, Colleagues Remember ‘Authentic’ Jazz Great

DENVER, (CBS4)- Colleagues and students at MSU Denver remembered a Denver trumpet player who made it big Thursday. (credit: CBS) Denver musician Ron Miles died Tuesday at age 58. He studied music at the University of Denver and recorded and played with many of the world’s top jazz performers, including guitarist Bill Frisell. He also branched out from time to time from the genre, playing with iconic acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan during his lifetime. (credit: CBS) Miles was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2017. He also taught music at Metropolitan State University of Denver. CBS4’s Michael Abeyta went to MSU Denver where fellow professor Carmen Sandim and her students got together to play some of his music for a special tribute. According to Miles’ label, Blue Note Records, Miles’ death was due to “complications from Polycythemia Vera, a rare blood disorder.”
DENVER, CO
MISSOULA, MT
MUSIC

