ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Multiple Mike Myers Return in the Trailer for ‘The Pentaverate’, His New Netflix Series

By Matt Singer
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 25 years since Mike Myers unleashed the original Austin Powers on the world, and became one of the signature movie comedians of his era. Several hugely successful sequels followed, but after his 2008 film The Love Guru flopped, his output slowed considerably. Apart from...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘The Pentaverate’ First Look Images and Character Posters Reveals the Dark Secrets of Mike Myers' Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first look images and character posters for The Pentaverate, the highly-anticipated limited comedy series created by the legendary Mike Myers (Austin Powers). The first look images set the bizarre tone for the show, which follows an old-school Canadian journalist trying to expose the world's most powerful secret society.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Saunders
Person
Shep Gordon
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Mike Myers
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
Boston Globe

Mike Myers returns to TV — in seven guises

Former “Saturday Night Live”-er Mike Myers is returning to TV in a six-episode Netflix comedy. Called “The Pentaverate,” it will feature Myers, who often plays against himself, appearing as seven different characters. The episodes will be 30 minutes each. No official release date has been announced, but Myers has begun to promote the show on his social media — so it’s probably relatively soon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Netflix Series#Film Star#The Black Plague#Canadian
98.3 The KEY

Netflix Announces Animated Movie from Jordan Peele and Henry Selick

It was almost seven years ago, that we heard that Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key were teaming up with Henry Selick, best known as the director of A Nightmare Before Christmas on a stop-motion animated movie. To put that into context: At the time the movie was first revealed, Peele’s Get Out was still two years away.
MOVIES
98.3 The KEY

Sonic and Tails Team Up in the ‘Sonic 2’ Trailer

Here’s the thing. The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer is perfectly acceptable. It’s got Sonic (Ben Schwartz) teaming up with Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), it’s got Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) teaming up with Knuckles (Idris Elba). There’s lots of action and some kid-friendly humor. But Sonic looks just like he does in the video games. Wouldn’t it have been fun to release a Sonic 2 trailer with the hideous, nightmare-inducing original Sonic from the first movie that forced Paramount to delay the project and completely redesign the lead character? Can you imagine what the internet would have done if they had brought that Sonic back?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GamesRadar+

Jack Black returning to Kung Fu Panda in new Netflix animated series

Jack Black is officially returning the fun and furry world of Kung Fu Panda. According to Variety, Netflix has placed a series order for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The new series sees clumsy and lovable Po on a whirlwind adventure that leaves him teamed up with a no-nonsense English night named Wandering Blade. After a mysterious pair of weasels decide to steal a collection of magical weapons, it's up to Po and Blade to find the weapons and save the world – and become friends along the way.
MOVIES
98.3 The KEY

‘Dune’ May Continue Into More Movies Beyond ‘Part Two’

A few months ago it wasn’t even clear if we’d get to see the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which was adapted from Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel by cutting the story in half and only filming its first part. Villeneuve wanted to make the whole thing at once and release it in two parts, but Warner Bros. would only let him make Part One. They decided to wait until just that half came out before they committed to Part Two.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases Official Trailer for New Tekken Series

The massively popular Tekken video game franchise will soon be making its anime debut with Netflix, and the streaming service has given fans a first look at what to expect with its first trailer! The Tekken franchise is one of the most notable fighting game series currently out there today, but the franchise has had quite a bit of trouble when it comes to expanding to other projects. The franchise has made an attempt at a live-action adaptation in the past, but it went as well as you would expect. Now the series is breaking out in a whole new medium.
TV SERIES
98.3 The KEY

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Easter Eggs You Can Only See in 4K

When Spider-Man: No Way Home first opened in theaters, we found dozens of Easter eggs in the film and brought them to you in posts and videos. But those were just the ones we saw watching the movie in a theater, where there’s no pausing or rewinding. Now that No Way Home is available on Digital in 4K, we can go through it a frame at a time — and that means we found even more Easter eggs that are hiding all over the movie.
MOVIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy