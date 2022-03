The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says fatal crashes in the state are way up, over last year, so they have some tips on how to stay safe. As of March 14, there have been 32 people killed in car crashes, with many other people seriously injured. At the same time in 2021, only 23 people had died on Maine's roads. The increase has safety experts concerned about how the rest of the year is going to shape up.

3 DAYS AGO