Jersey City, NJ

How to enjoy Restaurant Week in Jersey City

By Bill Doyle
 2 days ago
OK, so it's been going on for more than a week, but Jersey City's Restaurant Week will be coming to a close this weekend (3/20), giving you time to enjoy the offerings of one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the country. The restaurant week is...

NJ city steps in after landlord tells woman with cancer to remove her banner

The city of Bayonne has come to the rescue of a woman with Stage 3 breast cancer who was told to remove a prayer banner hanging from her apartment. Janelle Green, 38, hung the banner that reads "Stop and say a prayer. A person battling cancer lives here." The banner was given to her at a fundraiser by friends. Green said her landlord texted her and told her to remove the banner.
BAYONNE, NJ
Groundbreaking new food concept now open in South Jersey

The anticipation has been building in South Jersey for a place called Foodie Hall, and it's finally open. This is the first of its kind in our area and could be coming to a part of Jersey near you. What many restaurants found out during the pandemic is that people liked the idea of getting any kind of food from the various restaurants they like going to delivered to them.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Toll hikes on Cape May County, NJ bridges

Going down the Shore is getting a little more expensive. Motorists using any of the five toll bridges in Cape May County saw the fare go up this week. According to Sea Isle News, tolls were raised on the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, Townsends Inlet Bridge, Corsons Inlet Bridge, Middle Thorofare Bridge and Grassy Sound Bridge.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Celebrate love for New Jersey with these gifts from Etsy

Sometimes buying gifts can be so overwhelming. Trying to find something that they will like isn't always easy. But I've made shopping for your Jersey friend or family member simple. I collected some of my favorite Jersey-themed gifts that are sold on Etsy. There are so many artists and creators...
Saddle Brook grandson makes desperate plea of kidney for his mommom

T.J. Sullivan is not giving up in his desperate search to find his "Mommom" a kidney. Theresa Labarck, of Wayne, 69, has lived with polycystic kidney disease (PKD), which creates fluid-filled cysts that cause kidneys to enlarge and eventually lose function. The results include high blood pressure, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, aneurysms, and back pain. She is currently in renal failure and needs dialysis three times a week.
The coolest crumbliest cookie chain opening a 4th NJ location (Opinion)

I dare you: Take one look at the very customer-friendly app or website for Crumbl, the extremely popular cookie chain, and try NOT to order something for delivery or pick up. See? It's so simple and the cookies (and ICE CREAM) are so yummy looking and packaged so attractively, you'd be hard-pressed to look away without ordering anything. And that is one of the secrets behind Crumbl.
Gorgeous new construction in NJ for under $3k? Yes, please

We have been talking so much about real estate on the air lately because this is the season where things start to really get out of control. People are desperate to find homes to be in in time for the summer. There are bidding wars all over New Jersey and people are having to settle for way less than they wanted for way more than they wanted to pay.
Thief takes Amazon van for ride and steals packages in Newark, NJ

NEWARK — Police are looking for whoever stole an Amazon van and three dozen packages Thursday afternoon. The running van was stolen from South Orange Avenue and Howard Street around 5:40 p.m. and recovered on Barclay Street just over an hour later, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara. Approximately 35 packages and the driver's personal belongings were missing.
Before you leave New Jersey, take another look

So many are contemplating or have made the move out of New Jersey. The chief complaint is that New Jersey property taxes are killing them. Most say that they can't continue to carry the load of the tax burden. The phrase "New Jersey taxes are killing me" could become the official state slogan. I get it, there's no question that New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country.
Mobile home destroyed by fire — not an explosion — in Southampton, NJ

SOUTHAMPTON — A mobile home in a neighborhood off Route 206 in the Vincentown section of Southampton was destroyed and three others damaged by a fire early Thursday morning. Vincent Fire Co. Chief Scott Mitchell told New Jersey 101.5 that contrary to a social media report, the home in the Mobile Estates development did not explode and the cause of the fire remained under investigation. It is not considered suspicious.
Fix your own roads in New Jersey? Rod Stewart fixed his

Rod Stewart, the world-class Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician was fed up. The road where he resides in Harlow, Essex England was in disrepair and had many potholes. After neighbors complained to the county road repair department nothing was done. An ambulance blew a tire on the way to attend to a medical emergency, Rod said he couldn't navigate his Ferrari down the street without damage to the expensive car, and residents and passersby were "busting" up their cars on that road. So what's a millionaire to do, well he rounded up some other neighbors and his boys, called in gravel truck, and paved the road themselves.
