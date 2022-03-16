ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get $25 Beauty Bag valued at more than $120 at Whole Foods Market

By Bryan K. Chavez
LivingCheap
LivingCheap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello, beautiful! For shoppers on a budget, there’s so much “beauty” in saving money. And Whole Foods Market is making it even more beautiful with the release of its highly anticipated Beauty Bag. Not only is the bag full of high-quality beauty products, it’s also full of super attractive savings for...

livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Is Why Whole Foods Doesn't Use Plastic Bags

If you are a fan of Whole Foods, the upscale supermarket that has earned itself the nickname of "Whole Paycheck," per Fast Company, then you are probably aware that plastic bags are nowhere to be found at the checkouts. Instead, shoppers bring their own bags or use the hallmark "guilt-free" paper bags the store provides. But Whole Foods hasn't always used this option. It, too, was once part of the grocery store retailers who provided single-use plastic bags. What made this supermarket stop using them?
AUSTIN, TX
pymnts.com

Amazon Opens Second Whole Foods Store With Just Walk Out

Amazon has added Just Walk Out autonomous checkout technology to a second Whole Foods store in Sherman Oaks, California, about a month after debuting the platform at a new store in Washington, D.C., according to a Chain Store Age report Wednesday (March 16). Just Walk Out uses a combination of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Pasadena Star-News

Whole Foods opens Sherman Oaks market with ‘Just Walk Out’ technology

Whole Foods Market opened a new store in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday, March 16 featuring “Just Walk Out” technology. It’s the second Whole Foods that has opened this year with the Amazon technology, which allows shoppers to gather the foods they need and leave without going through a crowded checkout line or self-serve kiosk.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Whole Foods Market#Personal Care Products#Beauty Products#Hippie#Facetory
Popculture

These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

Checking items off your grocery shopping list is becoming a lot more difficult. As supply chain issues continue, ongoing product recalls are making grocery store shelves look even barer. In the past month alone, several recalls have been issued affecting popular products and staple food items, including everything from fruit snacks to frozen foods and even an essential personal hygiene product.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Whole Foods Employees Confirm What We Suspected All Along About Amazon

Amazon has affected the food industry in a big way since the tech mogul bought Whole Foods in 2017 (via Business Insider). Although the brand is a multibillion-dollar success, Amazon has come under intense scrutiny for how it measures worker productivity. In fact, The New York Times investigated how especially during the pandemic, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sought ways to get products to customers' hands in ways that were faster but often at the cost of workers. Bezos, reported the outlet, "pioneered new ways of mass-managing people through technology relying on a maze of systems that minimized human contact."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
Mashed

33% Think This Is The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal

When any shopper enters Trader Joe's, the warm tiki vibe seems to bring a sense of ease and relaxation. Even if people make a mad dash for that must-have Fearless Flyer find, there is a sense of welcoming around every corner. Even though Reader's Digest reports that the stores weren't a huge success when Joe Coulombe opened his first store in 1967, the brand has become legendary. It is more than just a convenient place to shop and a great place to keep the grocery bill in balance, even when there are a plethora of finds on the shelf. The balance between tasty and cost-effective is clear.
FOOD & DRINKS
Kansas City Star

Starbucks Plans to Phase Out a Crucial Menu Item

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has always been all about creating an experience for the customer that epitomizes affordable luxury. From its Italian-inspired drink sizes to its seasonal menu rollouts, the brand knows how to woo its customer base. And despite an upcoming price hike, we're guessing that the brand will continue to enjoy its meteoric success. In the era of "treat yourself," the least we all deserve is a fancy coffee to get our day started. Right?
FOOD & DRINKS
Kristen Walters

Family Dollar closes 404 stores nationwide following rodent infestations

Deyan Georgiev (Canva Pro license.) While many families rely on "dollar stores" to get discounts on everyday items, sometimes those discounts come with health risks. Earlier this week, Family Dollar temporarily shut down over 400 of its stores in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration put out an alert that certain products sold by the discount chain were unsafe for consumers to use.
The Kitchn

Why Trader Joe’s Products All Look So Different — And 9 Other Things You Never Knew About the Store’s Packaging

It’s hard to imagine a time when Trader Joe’s shelves weren’t stocked with brightly colored products covered with enticing photos, playful fonts, and more even playful characters. For years, though, the company used to sell its products with “little labels that had some type.” That was early on and, since then, it’s shifted to the playful, friendly, and adventurous-looking packaging we now know. Fun, right? Well, get ready for some more fun! During the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan took took us behind the scenes to learn more about the grocer’s packaging.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Chipotle's Adding a New Chicken Option to the Menu, Its First in 29 Years

Chipotle's culinary team has been working double time to churn out new innovations. In the second half of 2021 alone, the burrito slinger introduced a Plant-Based Chorizo, Smoked Brisket, and an online-exclusive quesadilla. Now, there's even more headed down the pipeline. On Thursday, Chipotle unveiled its latest menu addition: Pollo...
RESTAURANTS
MarketRealist

Who Owned Whole Foods Before Amazon?

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Who owned Whole Foods before Amazon, and did they profit from the Amazon acquisition?. Whole Foods was founded by John Mackey and his then-girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy in 1978. The company, which started with an initial capital of $45,000, opened its first store, Safer Way Natural Foods, in Austin, Tex.
BUSINESS
LivingCheap

LivingCheap

11K+
Followers
973
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

 https://livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy