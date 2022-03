Mikel Arteta is working wonders with Arsenal these days, and if you fancy a piece of the action for yourself, why not take control of the Gunners in Football Manager 2022?. It's hardly a sleeping giant sort of story, but Arsenal are nowhere near where they want to be at the start of a new save and, with a core of young players, it is your job to take them back to the top of the mountain.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO