P&O Ferries has confirmed it is making 800 staff redundant with immediate effect.The company said the decision was made due to the current business model being “unsustainable”.The Dubai-owned ferry firm, which is replacing hundreds of seafarers with cheaper labour, has said: “Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”The statement was issued hours after a carefully laid plan began to make redundant on-board crew on links from Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Cairnryan to Larne and Liverpool to Dublin.Early on Thursday morning, in a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be...

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO