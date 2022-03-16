Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In late August of 2019, Franklin Tao, a forty-seven-year-old chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, departed China with just enough time to make it home for the fall semester. Tao is short, with a high forehead and a spiky hairline that give him the cautiously inquisitive appearance of a hedgehog. He had spent the spring and summer tending to his ailing mother in China’s interior, and visiting collaborators at Fuzhou University, on the country’s coast. Tao’s wife, Hong Peng, had booked his return trip to the United States, and, in the interest of thrift, had arranged an itinerary of almost unfeasible complexity. Tao flew from Fuzhou to Beijing, then to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, and only then realized that his connection to Chicago left from Narita airport, fifty miles away. Tao hailed a taxi and instructed the driver to hurry, but at the destination his credit card was rejected. The driver escorted him to an A.T.M., but his bank card was also declined. Tao produced a business card and promised that he would settle his account somehow. To his astonishment, he told me recently, the driver agreed. He felt lucky that he wasn’t in China, where an untrusting cabbie would likely have taken him directly to the police, who weren’t known for their forbearance.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO