Marcus Rashford has sought to clarify his actions after a video emerged on social media appearing to show him trying to confront fans after Manchester United’s Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid.The 24-year-old forward came on midway through the second half of Tuesday’s 1-0 last-16 defeat at Old Trafford that saw United beaten 2-1 on aggregate.The video appears to show Rashford walking past fans outside the ground after the game, hearing something shouted and then attempting to head towards them before being ushered away by security. He then appears to make a gesture with his hand to the fans as...

