Rockstar has finally released "Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced" for the current generation of consoles. Seeing as this is the third set of consoles to get a new version of the nearly decade-old game, it comes with some much-requested bells and whistles. While some fans have found the pricing of the next-gen upgrade to be problematically high, the update does alleviate one of the biggest issues with the game. The load times on next-gen consoles are significantly shorter than on previous versions, something that had gotten out of hand in older versions of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO