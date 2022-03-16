ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Chinese operatives accused of spying on dissidents in US

By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government have been charged with brazen and wide-ranging schemes to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States, including by seeking to derail the election bid of a little-known congressional candidate, the Justice Department said...

www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chinese plot to smear US Congress hopeful unveiled

Unsealed files have revealed a plot by five people working on behalf of Chinese secret police to stalk and harass a US military veteran running for Congress, and to spy on an artist. It is the first time, they say, a federal election campaign has been undermined in this way...
FOREIGN POLICY
The New Yorker

Have Chinese Spies Infiltrated American Campuses?

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In late August of 2019, Franklin Tao, a forty-seven-year-old chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, departed China with just enough time to make it home for the fall semester. Tao is short, with a high forehead and a spiky hairline that give him the cautiously inquisitive appearance of a hedgehog. He had spent the spring and summer tending to his ailing mother in China’s interior, and visiting collaborators at Fuzhou University, on the country’s coast. Tao’s wife, Hong Peng, had booked his return trip to the United States, and, in the interest of thrift, had arranged an itinerary of almost unfeasible complexity. Tao flew from Fuzhou to Beijing, then to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, and only then realized that his connection to Chicago left from Narita airport, fifty miles away. Tao hailed a taxi and instructed the driver to hurry, but at the destination his credit card was rejected. The driver escorted him to an A.T.M., but his bank card was also declined. Tao produced a business card and promised that he would settle his account somehow. To his astonishment, he told me recently, the driver agreed. He felt lucky that he wasn’t in China, where an untrusting cabbie would likely have taken him directly to the police, who weren’t known for their forbearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China-backed hackers broke into 6 US state gov’t networks in likely spy operation

Chinese government-backed hackers broke into at least six U.S. state government computer systems over the past year in an operation “consistent with espionage,” a new report revealed Tuesday. Cybersecurity firm Mandiant uncovered evidence showing that Chinese hacking group “APT41” had successfully breached six U.S. state government networks between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

U.S. intelligence shows Iran threats on U.S. soil, but Blinken and Schiff say this shouldn't derail new nuclear deal

The U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Iran will threaten Americans — both directly and via proxy attacks — and that Tehran remains committed to developing networks inside the U.S., according to the intelligence community's 2022 Annual Threat Assessment, published Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
U.S. POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

U.S. intelligence shows Iran threats on U.S. soil

The U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Iran will threaten Americans — both directly and via proxy attacks — and that Tehran remains committed to developing networks inside the U.S., according to the intelligence community’s 2022 Annual Threat Assessment, published Tuesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. bars ex-spies from becoming 'mercenaries,' following Reuters series

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - A new law bans the United States' former spies from hiring themselves out to foreign governments right after they stop working for Washington. The legislation, signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Tuesday as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill, prohibits U.S. intelligence officials with knowledge of spycraft and national security secrets from selling their services to other countries for 30 months after retiring.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

Chinese-American immigration lawyer once jailed for protesting at Tiananmen is stabbed to death by deranged Chinese student, 25, at his NYC office after he refused to help her apply for asylum

A brave Chinese-American lawyer once jailed for protesting at Tiananmen has been murdered in his NYC office by a woman cops say had recently been refused help to apply for asylum. Jinjin Li, 66, was stabbed to death in the city where he had long worked as an immigration lawyer...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Chinese Government#Corruption#Ap#American#Authoritarian#The Justice Department
Wired

Chinese Spies Hacked a Livestock App to Breach US State Networks

The web-based software known as the Animal Health Emergency Reporting Diagnostic System, or USAHERDS, serves as a helpful digital tool for state governments to track and trace animal diseases through populations of livestock. Now it's turned out to be a kind of infection vector of its own—in the hands of one of China's most prolific groups of hackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

U.S. Accuses China Of Scheme To Undermine Congressional Candidate

U.S. prosecutors have accused China of trying to harass and undermine an American critic of China who is running for U.S. Congress, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday in federal court in New York. Federal prosecutors in New York's Brooklyn borough said a Chinese government agent named Qiming...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
China
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Justice Department charges 5 people with helping Chinese government to spy on dissidents in US

The Justice Department has charged five people with helping the Chinese Communist Party stalk, harass or spy on political dissidents in the US, including a congressional candidate and a Los Angeles sculpture artist, according to new court filings and a press release. "All the defendants allegedly perpetrated transnational repression schemes...
FOREIGN POLICY
WNCT

US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds

BEIJING (AP) — Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing. The Federal Communications Commission revoked authorization for Pacific Networks Corp. to provide domestic and international service under an order issued Wednesday. The U.S. government is...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy