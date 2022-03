A pair of lost Japanese folding screen paintings sent to Queen Victoria in 1860 as part of a lavish diplomatic gift have been rediscovered in the Royal Collection.The screens, which were thought not to have survived, will go on public display next month for the first time since they arrived more than a century and a half ago.Extensive conservation work since they were found has revealed curious details of their history.It was discovered that fragments of railway timetables were used to patch the pieces while they were on show at Windsor Castle during Victoria’s reign.The timetables were used to paper...

