Biden activates additional $800 million in Ukraine aid after Zelensky speech

WATCH: Cruz says Biden 'got us in this mess' because he's 'scared of Putin'
Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz accused President Joe Biden on Thursday of initiating Russia's invasion of Ukraine because the president didn't "stand up to" Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian generals paying price for using unsecured phones, radios in Ukraine war
At least one of the four Russian generals killed in Moscow's war on Ukraine was done in by talking on an unsecured phone, allowing Ukrainian forces to pinpoint his location and bomb it, according to a report.
Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route
At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation.
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers
This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
US warns it has information that Russia has a 'kill list' of Ukrainians after military occupation
The U.S. has sent a letter to the United Nations warning that Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a potential military occupation, according to a report. The letter was sent from Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. Representative to the...
Vladimir Putin Suddenly Disappears From TV Broadcast During Russia Speech
Putin was delivering a speech at Moscow's packed Luzhniki stadium to an audience of thousands, before the broadcast cut.
Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
US gives ‘green light’ for Poland to supply fighter jets to Ukraine but Russia threatens ‘war’ for hosting planes
THE US gave Nato allies the "green light" to supply fighter jets to Ukraine last night - but Russia warned it will be at war with any country providing planes. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sealed a deal with Poland and other countries to send their Russian-made MiGs to the help Ukrainian defence forces.
KEYT
Biden and his team believe Russia’s war in Ukraine could define his presidency
More than a week into Russia’s war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his team at the White House are settling in for what many of them believe will become one of the defining backdrops to his presidency: A grinding war in Europe led by an increasingly unsound combatant.
Lavrov's plane turns around during flight to China, heads back to Moscow: report
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was allegedly on a flight headed to Beijing Thursday, but the plane turned around midway and flew back toward Moscow, according to German newspaper Bild. The plane allegedly turned around while over Novosibirsk, a city in Siberia, according to Bild. Fox News Digital has been...
Photo shows officials taking down the Russian flag after Putin gets the boot from Council of Europe
"The Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership," the organization said Wednesday.
UK says there is "very very strong evidence" Russia's Putin behind war crimes in Ukraine
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was "very, very strong evidence" of war crimes being committed in Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind them, but it stopped short of calling him a war criminal. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Putin a...
Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine
Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
6abc
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
Russians who fled their homes over the Ukraine conflict say they're getting heckled and charged higher rent in other countries
Many Russians have fled the country since the invasion of Ukraine, fearing border closures, detention, and economic hardship.
Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership
A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)
“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
Daily Beast
Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy
Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine
A freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle she...
Ukrainian presidential adviser says Ukraine war is at a crossroads
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was at a crossroads that could lead to an agreement at talks with Russia or a new Russian offensive. "We are at a crossroads. Either we will agree at...
