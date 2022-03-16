BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more 2022 Grammys performers announced

The Recording Academy just announced some of the performers who will be taking the stage for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which are going down on April 3 in Las Vegas.

The first slate of performers includes current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow , and Olivia Rodrigo .

Eilish has the chance to make history with her appearance , as this will be the third year in a row she has performed on the Grammy telecast. She and her brother/collaborator Finneas performed “When the Party’s Over” in 2020 and “Everything I Wanted” in 2021.

This year, Billie is nominated for record of the year with “Happier Than Ever,” the same category she wonthe last two years with “bad guy” and “Everything I Wanted.” Is she takes home the trophy once again, she would become the first artist in Grammy history to win record of the year three years in a row.

This also marks a run for BTS, who will be performing on the Grammys stage for the second year in a row. Last year, they performed their smash hit “Dynamite.” This time around, the group is nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their track “Butter,” which topped the Hot 100 for 10 weeks, the longest run of any song in 2021.

The Recording Academy hasn’t announced what songs these artists will be performing just yet; According to reports from Billboard , the Grammys used to have a policy that artists could only perform their current nominated works--but that restriction is no longer in effect.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3 , at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. For the second year in a row, the show will be hosted by Trevor Noah .