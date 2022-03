NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed on a one-year contract. The move keeps Zach Wilson’s veteran backup in place. Flacco’s agency JL Sports announced the deal on Twitter on Wednesday. A person familiar with the deal asays the Jets tendered backup quarterback Mike White, a restricted free agent, at $2.54 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the deal. The person also said New York agreed to terms on a deal with former Minnesota tight end Tyler Conklin and one-year deals to re-sign defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd and offensive lineman Dan Feeney. The Jets also tendered a one-year contract to kicker Eddy Pineiro.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO