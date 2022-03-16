ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3UEl_0eh2BWKO00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago.

A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter.

“In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.”

“It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.”

Comments / 9

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Suspension Bill Headed To Gov. Hogan’s Desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature. State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day. [Stream the governor’s signing ceremony on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.] The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports. The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank could save about $4.32 a fill-up. The measure takes effect as soon as Hogan signs it, though it’s unclear exactly when the price drop would be seen at most gas stations. The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.16 on Friday. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Advocates Call On Baltimore County To Draw New Map, Likening Proposed Districts To Jim Crow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of advocates on Friday called on the Baltimore County Council to redraw the boundaries for its seven councilmanic districts, saying a recently released court-ordered proposal does not provide a second majority-Black precinct. The speakers, many of whom are plaintiffs in a lawsuit last year challenging an earlier map or represented groups that are, compared the proposal the council submitted earlier this month to the racist Jim Crow laws that maintained racial segregation in the 19th and 20th centuries. “The Baltimore County Council must propel itself into the 21st century and leave behind the vestiges of Jim Crow...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Signs 30-Day Gas Tax Holiday Into Law

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday signed a 30-day gas tax holiday into law, suspending the state’s collection of $0.36 per gallon amid surging prices fueled, in part, by the ongoing war in Ukraine. As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maryland is $4.166, about 10 cents below the national average, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic. Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office regulates the distribution of motor fuels in the state, said the holiday takes effect immediately and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. He said pausing the tax would “provide immediate relief to Marylanders by...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Foggy weather is prompting some closures and delays Friday morning among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the weather. Schools Closures Delays Cecil County Public Schools, 2-hour delay Kent County Public Schools, 90-minute delay Talbot County Public Schools, 2-hour delay Queen Anne County Public Schools, 90-minute delay – no morning Pre-K Colleges Closures Delays Child Care Closures Delays Government Closures Delays Businesses Closures Delays COVID-19 Testing Centers Closures Delays    
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Lawyer For Mother Of Girls Killed By Former Baltimore Co. Officer Blasts Delay Enforcing Protective Order

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An attorney representing the mother of two girls killed by their father in a shooting rampage last November alleged police botched the case with crucial early mistakes. The shooter, Robert Vicosa, is a former Baltimore County police officer who killed himself, an accomplice and his daughters following a tense manhunt. Now, the lawyer for Vicosa’s estranged wife is calling on the York County, Pennsylvania police chief to step down. Attorney for estranged wife of Robert Vicosa, the former Baltimore Co. officer who his killed children in a shooting rampage last year, says PA police failed to serve protective order immediately...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Complete Investigation Into Robert Vicosa’s Killing Spree As Pennsylvania Probe Reveals ‘Concerns’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Maryland State Police tell WJZ they have completed their investigation into the Robert Vicosa case, saying it was a murder-suicide, but no further details were immediately available. That development comes as Pennsylvania’s attorney general said he will not pursue criminal charges against police in York County, Pennsylvania who were accused of stalling enforcement of a protective order. But the attorney general still has concerns about the police response. Robert Vicosa is a former Baltimore County police officer who investigators said killed his friend, Baltimore County Sergeant Tia Bynum, then his two young daughters, before shooting himself. He was at the center of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Senate, House Expected To Pass Gas Tax Legislation In Maryland Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Senate and House lawmakers are poised to pass gas tax legislation on Thursday.  Once the bill is passed, it goes to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk. Senators tell WJZ that Hogan will likely sign the bill into law on Friday morning. Once he does, gas prices will drop immediately.  This emergency legislation is on the fast track to pass, in order for prices to quickly drop at the pump.  #BREAKING: An update on the #Maryland gas tax legislation House & Senate expected to pass it TOMORROWOnce it does it heads to @GovLarryHogan’s desk who could sign it Thurs night likely...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Blames Mosby For Spike In Baltimore Violence As State’s Attorney Defends Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend. One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security. “I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.” WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
St. Mary
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Emergency Suspension Of Fuel Tax

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Marylanders facing record prices at the pump, state lawmakers on Thursday passed a measure to suspend Maryland’s fuel tax. The bill, which will halt the state’s collection of its $0.36 fuel tax for 30 days, now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan, who is expected to sign it on Friday. Once the bill receives Gov. Hogan’s signature, Comptroller Peter Franchot said his office will issue the suspension and gas prices will drop accordingly. “When he signs that bill, the next gallon of gas is going to be tax free,” Franchot said. The bill passed both chambers of the General...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Primary Election Pushed To July 19 Over Redistricting Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s primary election was delayed Tuesday by the Court of Appeals because of petitions challenging the recent redistricting of the state. The Maryland General Assembly in January approved new boundaries for its 188 seats, choosing a map drawn by Democrats in a hotly contested redistricting year. The primary election was originally set for June 28. Maryland’s Court of Appeals has issued an order moving the state’s 2022 gubernatorial election from June 28 to July 19. To date, 15 candidates have filed the required paperwork to participate in the 2022 gubernatorial election, according to the State Board of Elections candidates list. That shortlist...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Budget Eyes $800M For Future Education Plan Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — In a year of extraordinary budget surpluses, Maryland lawmakers are planning to set aside $800 million to cover future costs of the state’s sweeping education reform law known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. As the Maryland Senate neared a vote on the state budget for the next fiscal year, Sen. Guy Guzzone said the decision was made in recognition of last week’s announcement that revenues are projected to be $1.6 billion higher than previously estimated, on top of a budget surplus that already was huge. Guzzone, the Senate budget chairman, said the bill also would help “to avoid previous...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmaker Wants Science Pioneer Henrietta Lacks To Receive Congressional Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) wants to see Henrietta Lacks receive a Congressional Gold Medal for the contributions she has made to modern science. “Baltimore has a lot to be proud of in Henrietta Lacks,” Mfume said. “Make no mistake about it. She really, really was and is one of a kind.” Lacks cells, known as HeLa, have been key to cancer research, creating the polio vaccine, and even played a role in developing COVID-19 vaccines. But she was far more than just a scientific study. Henrietta Lacks was a mother, a cousin, an aunt, and a community staple before she was...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjz#State
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Late Baltimore Ofc. Keona Holley Testifies For Bill In Her Name

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The family of late Baltimore Officer Keona Holley is testifying in support of a bill in the slain officer’s name Tuesday. Officer Keona Holley Public Safety Act, Senate Bill 652 would make any person convicted of committing, attempting to commit, or conspiring to commit murder in the second or first degree of a police officer ineligible for parole. Officer Holley was seated in her patrol car In Curtis Bay on an early December morning when suspects opened fire into the vehicle, police said. Shot multiple times, Holley was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Holley, a mother of four, spent a week on life support until she was removed from support and died.      
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hearings Held On Fast-Tracked Bill For Gas Tax Holiday In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland legislators held hearings Tuesday afternoon on a fast-tracked bill that would suspend collection of the state’s gas tax for 30 days, offering a break to residents who have been paying record gas prices. While the bill has not yet been passed, it has bipartisan support and is being fast-tracked through the legislative process in an effort to send it to the governor’s desk for his signature this week. A spokesperson for a democratic lawmaker said the bill could be on Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk by Thursday. The bill was introduced on Friday in response to calls for action from...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Indictments Of 8 For Alleged Gang-Related Activity

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials on Wednesday announced the indictments of eight men suspected of being part of the “59 Hoover” gang, an organization responsible for a wide range of crimes throughout the county. Jeremi Lewis, Anthony Jenkins, Daquan Woodson, Justin Harper, David Wainwright, Jr., Terrence Hux, Tavon Hawkins and Antonio Haywood were indicted March 2 by a grand jury on a list of charges ranging from drug distribution to murder following a months-long investigation into the gang’s activity, county officials said. “This particular organization has had a presence in Howard County for well over a decade,” State’s Attorney...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Dismisses Questions On White House Run As Speculation Swirls

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) -– Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declined to make any news on his political future amid speculation he is mounting a run for president. “I’m just gonna wait until I’m done being governor before we talk about that politics stuff,” Gov. Hogan said at the end of a Tuesday press conference. Last month, Hogan announced he would not seek a U.S. Senate seat against Sen. Chris Van Hollen. The AP reports Hogan has trips planned to Iowa and New Hampshire, homes to the first-in-the-nation caucus and primary. “If you can show strong early support, that’s how you raise money. That’s how...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

‘My Office Takes Violent Crime Seriously’: Mosby Releases Term Report & Shares Data Dashboard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Citing a 90% conviction rate for violent crimes over the past seven years, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Tuesday her office remains committed to justice even as the city grapples with a rise in crime. Mosby’s remarks came during a news conference she called to release the findings of her agency’s 52-page term report and to unveil a new interactive data dashboard that she said will empower the public to monitor prosecutors’ work in real time. “Any time we experience increases in homicide, like the increases we’re currently undergoing, the public should ask questions about what their...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland One Step Closer To No Longer Resetting Clocks Twice A Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly—passed in the House—would make daylight saving time permanent in the state.  Days after moving our clocks forward, many are still getting used to the time difference. “It affects everything, like your sleep,” said Danielle, a resident of Baltimore. “This week, I’m all screwed up,” Baltimore resident Erika said.  State lawmakers are now pushing for permanent daylight saving time. House Bill 126 was introduced in January and passed in the House in February. It could move on to the Senate as early as next week.  But it needs surrounding states to do the same, like...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy