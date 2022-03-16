ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyiv mayor says private homes and gas line damaged in latest shelling

By Reuters
 2 days ago
LVIV, Ukraine March 16 (Reuters) - Shelling by Russian forces caused a fire and damaged private homes and a gas line in Kyiv's Podil district on Wednesday evening, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The fire has been contained and emergency and rescue workers at the scene have not identified any casualties, he said in an online post.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

