This chiropractor followed his gut in starting Lifeboost Coffee. He followed it again to save his business. Charles Livingston may be a chiropractor by training, but the source of his success resides in his gut. After running a supplements business for three years, the entrepreneur founded Lifeboost Coffee in 2015, simply because the beans didn't upset his stomach. His gut proved useful again two years later, when his one and only supplier suddenly pulled its beans from the market. It was a crucial moment that put Livingston's venture on the path to becoming the fastest-growing company in the Midwest. --As told to Rebecca Deczynski.

