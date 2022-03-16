ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seek man accused of fondling self in front of teens

By Robert Garrison
 2 days ago
DENVER — Grand Junction police are looking for a man who for a second time was seen fondling himself in front of teens at a Domino’s Pizza.

Police said two female teens at the business noticed the man with his hand fondling himself outside his pants while watching them.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on March 3, at the business located at 904 North Avenue in Grand Junction.

This is the second reported incident involving the same man, according to police.

The man is described as a 6-feet tall white male with glasses. He appears to be in his 40s and was wearing sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, and a white beanie.

If you know the identity or location of the suspect involved in this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241‐7867.

