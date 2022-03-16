Kansas City Current 2022 regular season schedule announced

The National Women's Soccer League announced the Kansas City Current's 2022 regular season schedule Wednesday.

Kansas City will kick off its season at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, to take on the Portland Thorns April 30, and will play their home opener May 8 against the Houston Dash at Children's Mercy Park.

The season will feature 12 teams competing in 11 home games and 11 away games per club.

The season will conclude Oct. 2.

The club says national broadcast details for the regular season will be shared in the coming weeks.

The full regular season schedule can be viewed online .