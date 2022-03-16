ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Montana St. Patrick's Day events planned for Thursday

 2 days ago
Events are set to mark Saint Patrick's Day on Thursday in Missoula and Kalispell.

There will be a parade sponsored by the Flathead Valley Celtic Festival and Kalispell Ancient Order of Hibernians at 4 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Kalispell.

The Thomas Meagher Bar in downtown Missoula will be celebrating Thursday with Irish drinks and food and the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band.

Draught Works Annual St. Paddy's Day Shenanigans runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Missoula Irish Dancers and the Celtic Dragon Pipe Band will have outdoor performances.

The Stone of Accord in Missoula will feature dancers from MSD Irish Dance Academy beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Cambie Taphopuse in Missoula will feature Irish food and drink, a green giveaway basket and GAA hurling and Gaelic football on TV between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Mission Mountain Enterprises and the Ronan Co-Op Brewery will host a St. Patrick’s Day Street Party in Ronan. The party will begin immediately following the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Billings firefighters ready for stairclimb in Seattle

After a cancellation in 2020 and a virtual event last year, more than 1,500 firefighters will compete in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle on Sunday. Billings firefighters have a team of 12, including one from Lockwood and one from Boston.
