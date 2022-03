Former President Donald Trump is acknowledging that his not-yet-launched 2024 presidential bid would not include his former vice president. Trump told the Washington Examiner his hypothetical run for re-election would most likely not select former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate. "I don't think the people would accept it," Trump said, alluding to his supporters' anger with Pence for failing to support Trump's false claim he actually won the 2020 race. Trump wanted Pence to somehow overturn the election's results during the congressional certification of the Electoral College votes, notes the Examiner, but Pence explained he didn't have constitutional authority for such a move.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO